American drummer Travis Barker managed to grab all the attention over the last few months. Post headlining the international news for his wedding with Kourtney Kardashian, the American musician once again garnered the global audience's attention after his recent hospitalisation in Los Angeles. Following Travis' hospitalisation, his family members and friends were constantly sharing updates on the drummer's health condition.

However, recently Travis headed to his social media handle and detailed his 'life threatening' journey after his health deteriorated due to pancreatitis. Moreover, Barker also revealed that he is in a much 'better' state now.

Travis Barker shares an update on his heath

On Sunday, Travis Barker took to his Instagram stories and penned a long note while shedding light on why he was hospitalised. In his post, Barker revealed that he 'developed excruciating pain ' after having dinner on Monday and is in the hospital since then. The musician further revealed all the details about his degraded heath. Travis wrote-

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Here, take a look at Travis Barker's story:

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Travis Barker's health update

Just minutes after Travis shared an update about his health on his Instagram handle, Kourtney Kardashian who was by her husband's side throughout his journey in the hospital, also headed to her Instagram and penned a long note, describing how last week was "scary and emotional" for her.

Kourtney wrote, "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

Here, take a look:

Image: Instagram@travisbarker