Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Auctions Engagement Ring After His Wedding With Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker once again said "I do" to each other in a third wedding ceremony that took place in Portofino, Italy on May 22. The lavish wedding had in attendance the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, 'momager' Kris Jenner, and other notable personalities including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and more. Just weeks after the nuptials, former model, Shanna Moakler, decided to auction her engagement ring given by her ex-husband Travis Barker, as per US Weekly.

Shanna Moakler to auction Barker's engagement ring

If the report is to be believed, then the 4-carat diamond ring is set to be auctioned, with the bid starting at $51,000. However, the 47-year-old is reportedly expecting to gain about $100,000 for the statement ring. Moakler told the portal, that she wants to move on in her life as her chapter with Barker has come to an end.

"I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring," she said. "However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!" added Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker first tied the knot on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The secret ceremony took place in the middle of the night at around 1.30 am. The duo reached the One Love Wedding Chapel along with personal security and a photographer as they did not permit anyone to enter the venue. Two days after the secret wedding, Kourtney took to Instagram to share glimpses of the special moments from the close-knit ceremony. While doing so, she confirmed that the duo does not own a marriage license and termed it as their 'practice wedding.'

This was then followed by their LA courthouse nuptials on May 15. Both Kourtney and Travis took to social media to share a slew of photos captioning them as "Till death do us apart". The couple then hosted a grand wedding in Italy for close friends and family members to attend. Multiple reports suggest that the duo will also host a wedding reception in Los Angeles.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash/@shannamoakler