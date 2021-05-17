Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims He Cheated On Her With Kourtney's Sis Kim

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler allegedly claims that he cheated on her with Kim Kardashian. Shanna sent a text to an anonymous Instagram account and explained her side of the story. Travis and Shanna’s daughter Alabama then took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of Shanna’s message. Along with it, she also schooled internet users for painting her mother in a positive light when the real story is different.

Kourtney Kardashian is currently dating musician and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The two often pose pictures together and have also gone official on social media. But since the two began dating, Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has made several claims about Travis and their past marriage. Recently, Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s daughter Alabama Barker shared a screenshot of a conversation between her mother and an Instagram user.

In the screenshot, Shanna Moakler talked about her past relationship with Travis Barker and also questioned his parenting style. Shanna wrote, “Matthew has been my rock, he truly has changed and has been amazing”. She further continued and wrote, “I left Travis because he was emotionally abusive. I left money and mansions for a reason. Family is all that matters, but I can’t compete with kids whose father does not encourage relationships with their own mother and purposely tries to alienate them away”.

She then revealed that Travis controls their daughter’s social media and further questioned how he allows her to do Live chats at 4 A.M. with men twice her age. Shanna concluded her text to this Instagram user by writing, “I’ve been legally bullied out. I’m fed up and I’m exhausted. Social media and the media is not real. I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim (Kardashian). Now he’s in love with her sister (Kourtney). It’s all gross and I’m not the bad guy!”.

Along with this screenshot, Alabama wrote, “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing. Matthew (Shanna’s husband) is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day cause, mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows. While Alabama has reacted to Shanna Moakler’s claims, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker are yet to comment.

