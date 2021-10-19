Travis Barker's Ex-wife Shanna Moakler Posts Cryptic Note After Kourtney-Travis Engagement

As the news about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement took the internet by storm, the latter's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler recently reacted to the news through a cryptic quote on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement recently while sharing a beautiful set-up of red roses on the side of the beach and left the fans amazed.

Travis Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Travis Barker engagement

Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker's ex-wife, recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared two cryptic quotes to her Instagram stories after Kourtney Travis Barker's engagement was announced. The first quote stated, "Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f***" (sic) and then added a heart emoji to it.

In the next Instagram story, Moakler wrote, "Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance." take a look-

Image: Instagram/@shannamoakler

Image: Instagram/@shannamoakler

Kourtney and Travis Barker recently took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their engagement. In the pictures shared by Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, she can be seen dazzling in a black backless gown while Barker sported a striped tee as they gazed into the eyes of each other. The pictures also revealed how Barker proposed to her with around hundreds of red roses on the beach with huge white candles lit around them. In the caption, Kourtney wrote 'Forever'.

All the fans were excited to learn about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement and swamped the comments section with love. Even various celebrity artists such as Shanina Shaik, Sarah Howard, Simon Huck, Lauren Kennedy and others took to Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post and expressed their love and delight on their engagement announcement.

The surprising part about the announcement that left the fans baffled was Kourtney Kardashian's massive diamond engagement ring. Kim Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip that depicted a romantic moment shared by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as the latter proposed to her. It also gave a closer glimpse of Kourtney Kardashian's diamond ring on her finger.

When did Kourtney and Travis Barker start dating?

For those who do not know when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began dating, it was confirmed by various news outlets about how a source confirmed their relationship and revealed that they began dating in the late 2020s.

Image: AP/Instagram/@shannamoakler