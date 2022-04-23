Travis Barker's Ex-wife Shanna Moakler Reacts To Drummer Starting A Family With Kourtney

The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that she is hoping to start a family with her fiancé Travis Barker. The couple, who was revealed to be dating, got engaged in October last year and ever since have been open about their relationship. Earlier this month, the couple took a big step and got married in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena.

While the duo did exchange vows and the nuptial was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, their marriage was not legal indicating that the couple will have a grand wedding later. As the couple is hoping to have a baby through IVF, Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler reacted to their decision to start a family together.

Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler reacts to Barker starting family with Kourtney

In an interview with US Weekly, the former Miss USA reacted to the news of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker trying for a baby through Vitro fertilization. Shanna Moakler appeared to be supportive of the couple's decision as she said, ''I think if that’s a desire between the two of them then that’s fantastic.''

Furthermore, the 47-year-old said, ''I don’t have any issues with that. Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in." She also reacted to the couple opening up about the struggles of conceiving a child by stating, ''All I know is kind of, like, what everyone knows. I think they were trying with IVF and there were some complications.''

Earlier, as per TMZ, Moakler had congratulated the couple on their Las Vegas wedding. She had said, ''Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.''

More on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The 43-year-old opened up about the struggles of starting a new chapter with Barker on the new Hulu series The Kardashians. During an episode of the American reality TV show, Kourtney told her mother Kris Jenner, ''Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience."

Additionally, she also opened up about netizens assuming she is pregnant as she gained weight due to medications. She had said, ''Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight.' I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through. The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause. The medication basically put me into depression".

