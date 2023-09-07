Travis Scott Attends Same Concert Where Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet Locked Lips

Quick links:
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet | Image: Republic
Kylie Jenner publicly confirmed her relationship with Timothee Chalamet at a Beyonce concert on Monday. The reality star's ex-partner Travis Scott was also seen at the same Beyonce concert. The rapper and other A-list celebrities like Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Kelly Rowland attended Beyonce's 42nd birthday concert in Los Angeles as part of her Renaissance Tour.
A video from the concert is doing the rounds wherein Travis Scott could be seen walking with his entourage at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. He was spotted wearing an all-black outfit and was seen near several other celebrities, including Kris Jenner's partner Corey Gamble, Lil Durk, and Beyonce's husband, Jay-Z.
Travis Scott at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/1w1nk9XmQO— @21metgala (@21metgala) September 5, 2023
While Travis Scott walked through the crowd at the concert, Kylie Jenner was in a separate VIP section, openly displaying affection with Timothee Chalamet. Fans reacted to the near miss between Travis and Kylie, with many speculating about his reaction to seeing his ex-girlfriend with Timothee. Some even made humorous comments about Kris Jenner's alleged involvement in staging the public display of affection.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner confirmed their split earlier in the year. They parted ways after a five-year on-and-off relationship. The former couple shares two children, Stormi and Aire.
Kylie and Timothee Chalamet were first linked romantically in April, reportedly dating quietly since January after meeting at a fashion show. The couple was seen together on Beyonce's tour, marking their first public appearance as a couple.