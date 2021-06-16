Travis Scott Gives A Shoutout To Kylie Jenner While Accepting An Award, Says 'I Love You'

American personality Kylie Jenner has been the talk of the town since she was spotted on different outings with her former beau and rapper Travis Scott. The duo along with their daughter Stormi Webster attended the Parsons Benefit on June 15 and once again took the internet by storm. Travis also went on to give a shoutout to Kylie while receiving an award.

While accepting an award at the Parsons Benefit, the artist admitted that he still loves his ex-girlfriend. "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," Travis said at the end of his statement, referring to Kylie and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie Jenner travelled to New York this week to show her support for her ex at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit.

Travis, Kylie, and Stormi posed for photos as a family of three after arriving at The Rooftop at Pier 17, their first major red carpet event together since the couple split over two years ago. Kylie took to her Instagram stories to share a video of them posing for the cameras. In the post, Stormi can be seen grinning for the camera, while the rapper put his arm around Kylie's waist and she put her hand on his back. Take a look at the post below.

The makeup mogul recently reacted to the news that said she is in an open relationship with rapper Travis Scott on Twitter. Her post comes after their trip to Disneyland with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi ignited romance rumours. She tweeted a screenshot of a media article about them "rekindling" their relationship. She explained the whole relationship rumour in another tweet.

Kylie stated in her first tweet, when she posted the screenshot, that people may make up anything. She stressed in another tweet that she is not attempting to denigrate anyone who is in an open relationship. She went on to criticise the publication, saying that throwing narratives at someone is reckless and disrespectful. Her tweet read, "i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true." Take a look.

you guys really just make up anything. pic.twitter.com/Q0LPxgiRGg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

