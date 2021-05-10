Travis Scott Gives Kylie Jenner A Mother's Day Shout Out: 'Mama's Love Is Most Special'

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2021, Travis Scott took to his Instagram handle and dedicated an adorable post to Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares a three-year-old daughter Stormi. The rapper shared two unseen pics of Kylie Jenner and Stormi and sent his best wishes to Kylie Jenner. Travis Scott said, "Of all the special things in life, the big ones and small, a mamas love and rage and tenderness Is the most special of them all".

Travis Scott shared unseen pics of Kylie and Stormi

As seen in Travis Scott's Instagram post, he shared two unseen pics of Kylie Jenner and her daughter. In the first pic, Kylie Jenner is seen kissing her three-year-old daughter Stormi on her lips. In the second image, Kylie Jenner's daughter twinned her swimsuit ensemble with the reality show star's. The mother-daughter duo is seen wearing multi-coloured bikinis as they posed by the pool. Stormi is seen sitting on Jenner's lap.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner went gaga over the post. Kylie also commented on Travis' Instagram post. She simply dropped heart emojis. Apart from Kylie, her older sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian also commented on Travis' post.

One of the users added, "did u come up with ur caption look at trav man so inspirational" while another wrote, "I hope they will get back together". A fan comment read as "Look at Travis so inspirational". Another fan added, "Wish you & @kyliejenner get back together. Really miss it".

Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner dating again?

On Travis Scott's 29th birthday bash, Kylie Jenner flew from California to Miami on Sunday to celebrate the rapper's birthday. As mentioned in People, Kylie and Travis had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo before heading to club LIV, where Scott was set to perform. Kylie had shared Instagram Stories from Travis' birthday bash. As seen in the video, Kylie Jenner teased Travis Scott by poking him with her heels, while the latter danced in front of her. She also shared glimpses of Travis Scott's performance at the club LIV.

