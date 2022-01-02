Travis Scott Makes Instagram Return Weeks After Astroworld Tragedy; Kylie Jenner Reacts

After being caught up in a series of tumultuous events following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott is back on Instagram. Following a nearly two-month hiatus, the rapper shared a monochrome picture of himself with a short caption. Not only did he receive love from fans, but also his girlfriend Kylie Jenner as well as Marc Jacobs among others.

His social media resumption comes days after Kylie's return, who posted about her mother Kris Jenner’s new cover of Jingle Bells on Christmas eve. Scott's return also coincides with the rumours of him returning to the stage at Rolling Loud.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 90210 rapper uploaded a black and white snapshot of him staring at the ground and wrote, "Always" with a heart emoticon. He also shared a picture of his 3-year-old daughter Stormi on his Instagram stories. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Kylie flaunted her baby bump in her latest Instagram post as she welcomed New Year 2022. Sharing the picture, the reality star wrote, "As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

Jenner and Scott have maintained a low profile ever since the devastating Astroworld incident which claimed the lives of ten people. Soon after the tragedy, Travis Scott took to his social media handle and released a statement. "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld. Houston PD has my total support as they continued to look into the tragic loss of life." he wrote.

He further mentioned his intention to work with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. "Thank you to Houston PD fire department and NRG park for their immediate response and support. Love you all," Scott added.

