Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Starts Online Ticket Sales

A few days ago, Rapper Travis Scott announced that his Astroworld Festival will be returning this year. The event was called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the tickets for the upcoming festival are available and going off at a fast pace.

Tickets on sale for Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival 2021

Travis Scott is reviving his Astroworld Festival this year. The event will take place in Houston, Texas at NRG Park, the United States of America, on November 5 and 6. The tickets for the musical day are now on sale online. The cost per ticket is around â‚¹44,000 for the general admission section for two days. Fans are quickly buying the passes and only a few are left. The capacity of the Venue is nearly 68,000. The festival will start on November 5, 2021, at 2 PM and will end at 11 PM. The same goes for the second day, i.e., November 6, 2021.

Astroworld Festival begun in 2018, more than ten years after the Astroworld theme park closed its doors. It was a successful event for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019. But it didn't take place in 2020 as the novel virus spread across the globe with people maintaining social distance and following safety protocols.

Travis Scott revealed through his social media handles that he will be resuming Astroworld Festival. The artist mentioned that everyone has been locked in a house for quite a long time now and he is trying to get back out as he wants to share and experience fun with others. Hence, he announced Astroworld Festival 2021.

Travis Scott has led the festival in the past years and will likely do the same this year. There is no information on the rest of the lineup yet. Kanye West, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, and Lil Wayne have all previously performed at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. It will be the festival's first year as a multi-day event, unlike 2018-19 which were only one-day events.

IMAGE: ASTROWORLDFEST INSTAGRAM