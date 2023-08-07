Treat Williams Death Case: Man Charged In Fatal Crash Says He Is 'devastated'

American actor Treat Williams died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont on June 12 this year. The mishap happened when a driver turned his car left into a parking lot and crashed with Treat's bike in Dorset. Recently, the person involved in the collision opened up about the accident and expressed his grief.

3 things you need to know

Treat Williams was 71 when he lost his life to the accident.

Williams' cause of death was severe blood loss and trauma.

Ryan Koss was the man accused of killing the actor.

Ryan Koss feels 'devastated' after the accident

Ryan Koss, the driver involved in the accident, was charged with "grossly negligent operation with death" on August 1. It was reported that Williams was driving a motorcycle in Dorset when Ryan struck his SUV and tossed the actor off his bike. Expressing his grief, the accused said that he was "devastated" after the tragic passing of the actor.

(The driver involved in the accident said that he was Treat Williams' friend. | Image: AP)

He further mentioned that he had known Treat for years, both as a theatre maker and as a member of this "tight-knit community." He said, as per US Weekly, "I considered him a friend. I know his family feels his sudden loss even more deeply than I do, and I offer my sincerest condolences to them."

More about the Treat Williams case

Ryan Koss reportedly crossed paths with Treat while rushing his way into a parking lot. Vermont State Police stated, "Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle." The accused met with the troopers after being contacted by the police and he was released after being processed on the charge. Ryan is set to appear in court on September 25 for the legal proceedings.