'Trese' Trailer Released By Netflix; Darren Criss '& Nicole Scherzinger Join Voice Cast

Trese is ready to showcase the fictional and supernatural side of Manila. Netflix has released the trailer of the highly anticipated animated series on May 21. Netflix’s Trese is based on the award-winning Filipino comic of the same name. While Shay Mitchell will be voicing the protagonist in English, Nicole Scherzinger and Darren Criss have also joined the cast for voice-over of the supporting characters.

Netflix releases Trese trailer, Nicole Scherzinger and Darren Criss join the cast

A few weeks ago, Netflix released its slate for 2021 and covered various genres with their upcoming films and shows. Apart from focusing on general content, the streaming service is also heavily focusing on diversifying its animated content. One of the highly anticipated additions to Netflix’s animated section is the series Trese.

Trese is an award-winning Filipino graphic novel that has now been adapted into an original series by the OTT giant. Trese release date has been scheduled for June 11. Ahead of its release in June, Netflix released the Trese trailer and gave a glimpse of the upcoming supernatural horror show. The trailer introduced Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell voicing the protagonist Trese in English, while Liza Soberano will be voicing it in Filipino.

Apart from Shay Mitchell, Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jon Jon Briones have also joined the cast of the animated series. Netflix’s Trese and the comic revolves around a fictional depiction of Manila that is now being riddled by supernatural beings working along with the criminal underworld. Now only one person can save Manila and that’s Alexandra Trese.

According to NME, Netflix announced that it was adapting the graphic novel in 2018. Since then the show has been in the pipeline and fans of the comic have been looking forward to since then. The first look of the series was shared in October last year. The first glimpse of the show showed Alexandra in an intense look. Adapting Trese was part of Netflix’s plan to expand to its Asian content. Watch Netflix’s Trese trailer in English starring Shay Mitchell, Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jon Jon Briones below.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM NETFLIX’S TRESE TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.