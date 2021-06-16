Trespasser Who Made Attempts To Enter Kendall Jenner's Home Finally Nabbed

The Jenner family undoubtedly has a massive fan following but this also becomes a problem for them because they deal with unwanted visitors regularly. Kendall Jenner came across another unwanted visitor this weekend and the trespasser hurt himself while trying to break into her home and was finally nabbed after several attempts. Read ahead to know more.

Kendall Jenner's trespasser nabbed

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a 23-year-old man showed up at Kendall Jenner’s gated community on the afternoon of June 12, 2021. He attempted to get through the security entrance as he wanted to see her. However, the security guards recognized the man as they say that he had made multiple attempts to get into her house in the past.

The website reported that the man had been turned away many times, but this time he got bold and jumped the wall to enter the community which resulted in hurting his hand. Immediately, the cops were called and the suspect was nabbed before he reached Jenner’s home. The trespasser was taken into custody and later, to a hospital for his injury before he was arrested for misdemeanour trespassing. He spent around 10 hours in jail before being released on his own recognizance.

On a similar note, this incident wasn’t new for Kendall and her family as she was recently granted a restraining order against a guy who allegedly tried to go for a swim in her pool while he was naked. After this incident took place, she beefed up her security and moved out of her house. She would not live there again but has also not listed the house for sale yet. The man was sentenced to 180 days in prison and both, Kendall and Kylie were granted restraining orders against him.

On the other hand, recently, an unwanted visitor tried to show up at Kylie Jenner’s house to profess his love towards her and was arrested. Apart from them, Kim Kardashian also received a disturbing package including a diamond ring in the mail from a guy who has been harassing her on social media for some time now.

(IMAGE: KENDALL JENNER'S INSTAGRAM)

