Trevor Noah turned host for the recently held White House Correspondents Dinner 2022, having US President Joe Biden among others in attendance. Being his witty self, The Daily Show host didn't cease to impress everyone with his comedy, taking digs at select politicians and even a few attendees.

With Oscars 2022 grabbing headlines due to Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation, Noah didn't fail to include a joke on the King Richard star's infamous moment at the ceremony. Recalling the instance, Trevor said "It is risky making jokes these days" as everyone saw how things took an ugly turn when Rock cracked one.

Trevor Noah calls out Will Smith's Oscar slap at White House Correspondents Dinner

Continuing the joke, Noah mentioned, "I’ve actually been a little worried about tonight. What if I make a really mean joke about Kellyanne Conway, and then her husband rushes up on the stage and thanks me?." For the uninitiated, Conway is an American political consultant who worked under Donald Trump during his administration.

He also took a dig at the US military’s difficult exit from Afghanistan last year. He stated, "Please be careful leaving tonight, we all know this administration doesn’t handle evacuations well." With his recent stint, Noah became the first African to host the White House Correspondents Dinner.

The annual event made a return after two years due to the COVID pandemic. It saw a US president for the first time since 2016 since Donald Trump skipped the dinner during the four years of his presidency. The last dinner in 2019 was hosted by historian Ron Chernow.

Meanwhile, Will Smith has been banned from attending the Academy Awards for the next 10 years. Soon after his altercation with Chris Rock, the actor bagged the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard. He was recently called out by Rock's mother Rose, who mentioned how Smith's apology wasn't genuine.

According to reports, she stated, "I feel really bad that he never apologized. His people wrote up a piece and said, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but something like that is personal. You reach out." The Aladdin actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, with many believing he was there to visit Sadhguru’s Ashram.

