Trevor Noah Cancels Bengaluru Shows, Organisers BookMyShow Issue Apology, Promise Refund

Comedian Trevor Noah on Wednesday cancelled his Bengaluru shows planned for September 27 and 28 after facing “technical issues” at the venue in Manpho Convention Centre. Noah is in India as part of the Asia leg of Off The Record tour. He is supposed to perform in three cities as part of his India tour -- New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from September 22 to October 1 in a total of seven shows.

In a now-viral video, Noah is seen addressing the crowd at the Manpho Convention Centre, informing them that both his shows at the venue stood cancelled. He was heard saying, "The promoter and the sound guys are saying they don’t know how to fix this right now. There’s a problem with the sound, so we’re not going to be able to perform like this. I’ll make sure everybody gets their money back. There isn’t anything I can do. I’m sorry, I have never been in a situation like this before."

Meanwhile, the organisers — BookMyShow, also addressed the incident in an official statement and apologised to fans for the inconvenience.

3 things you need to know

Noah kick-started his India tour in New Delhi on September 22.

He is scheduled to perform in two shows in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

The former The Daily Show host apologised for cancelling the Bengaluru shows due to technical difficulties.

BookMyShow issues apology

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the organisers of Trevor Noah’s India tour, BookMyShow, apologised for the inconvenience caused as they informed fans that the Bengaluru leg of the India Tour for both September 27th & 28th stands cancelled. The organisers promised a complete refund for all customers who purchased tickets for both shows.

The statement read: “Bengaluru, we are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused at Trevor Noah’s Off The Record show at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27th. The Bengaluru leg of the India Tour for both September 27th & 28th stands cancelled. All customers who purchased tickets for both shows will get a complete refund within 8-10 working days. We deeply regret this experience that our valuable customers faced and hope to be able to bring Trevor back to this amazing city at the earliest.”

Trevor Noah’s Bengaluru shows cancelled over bad acoustics

Cancelling his show over bad acoustics, Trevor Noah took to X to share that his team “tried everything” but because the audience couldn’t hear the comedians on stage there was “literally no way to do a show.” Consequently, he cancelled both his shows in the tech city scheduled for September 27 and 28.

The comedian, in his post, promised a complete refund as he expressed his disappointment and apologised to fans for the inconvenience caused.

“Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before," posted Trevor Noah on X on Wednesday.

The comedian will next perform in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.