Trevor Noah Defends Kanye West Amid Public Backlash; 'Human Beings Are A Paradox..'

Rapper Kanye West's appearance at Grammys 2022 has become a major topic of discussion as he was barred from performing at the musical award function. Moreover, the rapper's racist remark at the host of the show, Trevor Noah, added fuel to the fire.

Kanye West's racist comment came on social media after the 38-year-old host in a Daily Show segment accused the Donda 2 rapper of 'harassing' his ex Kim Kardashian. However, recently, months after the Grammys 2022, Trevor Noah came out in support of Kanye West and stated that every individual 'should have an opportunity at redemption.'

Trevor Noah comes out in support of Kanye West

As per the reports of Fox News, Comedian Trevor Noah defended Kanye West and shed light on why he criticised the decision to ban the rapper from performing at the Grammys earlier this year. On the Awards Circuit podcast on Thursday, Noah said:

"Human beings are a paradox.We can love people who we hate, we can hate people who we love. Human beings as a whole are a complicated paradox. And so, I don`t like to live in a world where we constantly discard human beings like pieces of trash.I`ve just become more comfortable speaking my mind in situations where I feel like the mob forgets that we`re dealing with human beings.It`s easy to stand on the sidelines, see a train crash coming and say nothing about it. And then after the train crashes off the tracks, we say, `Oh, I saw that coming!` Well, then why didn`t you say anything? Especially if you have some sort of platform, you have some sort of obligation to speak a truth. You know, see something and say something.I think we have gotten very comfortable discarding human beings, immediately tossing them away and making them irredeemable characters"

The actor cum comedian further stated that Kanye has left an 'indelible impression' on him and he has relied on his music in various stages of his life. Further revealing how West should be given a chance for redemption, Noah added:

"When in fact, I think all of us should be afforded the opportunity to redeem ourselves. All of us should have an opportunity at redemption."

For the unversed, not only this but Kanye West was brutally criticised for his rhetoric post against Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Taking to his Instagram, West shared a fake New York Times front page post in which he jokingly declared that Davidson was "dead at age 28" after the Saturday Night Live alum parted ways with Kardashian.

