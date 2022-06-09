The Daily Talk Show host Trevor Noah reacted to the bizarre case of an Indian couple suing their son and daughter-in-law for not having a grandchild. The couple who hails from Uttarakhand has also demanded a compensation of Rs 5 crore.

The man named SR Prasad and his wife also claimed they did not have any money left after spending it on their son's training in America.

The peculiar case had garnered a nationwide attention with many pointing out the absurdity in the matter. On the other hand, the American television host had a comical take on the case and hilariously pointed out parents' obsession with having grandkids.

Trevor Noah reacts to Indian couple suing son

During one of his segments on The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah reacted to the international headline-making news of a couple from Uttarakhand suing their son for not having a grandchild and demanding monetary compensation of Rs 5 crore. ''Being parents is so weird,'' the 38-year-old remarked.

He further quipped, ''You spend the first 18 years doing everything you can to stop your kids from having s*x. And then, as soon as they grow up, you turn into frat bros. 'Yo, you got to get laid, dude! And don't use a condom either. That shit's for losers. Just do it. Do it now.''

As per ANI, the couple also claimed that they took out a loan to build a house and have asked for Rs 2.5 crore each from their son and daughter-in-law. ''I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from the bank to build a home. We're troubled financially& personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 cr each from both my son & daughter-in-law in our petition," said SR Prasad.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand | Parents move court against son&daughter-in-law, demand grandchildren/Rs 5 cr compensation.



They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn't care about gender, just wanted a grandchild: SR Prasad, Father pic.twitter.com/mVhk024RG3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2022

Parents' Advocate AK Srivastava believed that this case showed the 'truth of the society'. He further opined that parents invest heavily in their kids and therefore, the kids own basic financial care to their parents. Advocate Srivastava also confirmed that the couple is demanding either a grandchild or Rs 5 crore from their son and daughter-in-law within a year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Instagram/@trevornoah/Twitter