Trevor Noah Rejects Claims He Is ‘beefing’ With Kanye West; 'I'm Concerned For Him...'

Television presenter and comedian Trevor Noah recently rejected claims that he has 'beef' with rapper Kanye West. This came after Noah responded to an audience member who asked him why is he 'beefing' with the Donda rapper. To this, the comedian gave a humble reply as he said that 'Ye' is currently dealing with a mental health issue and if everybody ignores that and platform such a person, then it's a 'little sh***y."

"Why am I beefing with Kanye? That's an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways," he said. Noah further added, "Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two hip-hop artists. I've never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West."

'I don't have a beef with Kanye West': Trevor Noah

Talking about Ye's mental health issue, Trevor Noah said that he is really concerned about Ye, stating that people should not target him despite knowing the fact that he is not taking medication.

"If somebody says to me that they have a mental health issue, and they say to everyone that when they don't take their medication they're unable to control themselves — and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven't taken the medication — and then they platform the person and put them up ... I sometimes think it's a little s-----, to be honest with you," said Noah.

Noah stated that he doesn't have any 'beef' with a person who has expressed openly that they're dealing with a mental health issue. "What I have beef with is us as a society not coming together around the person and going like, 'Hey, maybe this is not the moment to put a microphone in your face so that you just go off saying everything.' If this is what you want to say when you're on your medication, then that's a different story. But because you've told us that, I'm not going to sit by and say that," he stated.

Earlier, West took a jibe at Noah after he commented on his split with Kim Kardashian as the latter said that the rapper had "become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back." Ye then hit out at the comedian with a racial slur on social media.

West is currently facing criticism for his anti-semitic comments. Many celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Stern Howard, Hailey Bieber and more slammed the rapper for making hateful speeches and also defended them in various interviews.