Trevor Noah Schools British Racists Over Remarks On New UK PM Rishi Sunak; Watch

Comedian Trevor Noah in a recent episode of The Daily Show explored why people are expressing their dissatisfaction as Rishi Sunak became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Noah has responded in a satirical manner to the British racists who were offended by Sunak, who is a non-white person of Indian descent, becoming the leader of the nation. The host of the show addressed that people are displeased not because of his policies or his riches, but rather because of his skin tone.

This came after a clip emerged from the show’s Twitter handle, which features Trevor Noah talking about the newly-appointed British Prime Minister. Introducing Sunak, Noah said, “Britain's new PM who is only 42, meaning he'll probably serve well into his 42-and-a-halves easily.” While comparing him with former UK Prime Miniter Boris Johnson, Noah also stated that Sunak is the first Prime Minister “who is an absolute snack”.

Following this, Noah claimed, “of course, not everyone in the UK is happy about Rishi Sunak taking the top spot and making history...it is not because of his policies or personalities,” further, he pointed out that the problem lies in something else.

In the video, Noah provides a small glimpse of a radio broadcast in which a caller expresses offense at the most recent political development in the UK. Jerry Lowestoft, the caller, inquires as to if it would be acceptable if he were the prime minister of Saudi Arabia or Pakistan. The caller asked the host, “Could you imagine me becoming the prime minister of Pakistan? Or Saudi Arabia? No! These things matter … 85% of English people are, yes, white English people. And they want to see a prime minister who reflects them.”

Trevor Noah's hilarious response

After this, Noah said in a funny jab, “This guy has a good point – could you imagine if white English people wanted to rule countries where no one looked like them?” Continuing to it, he said, “That would never happen! Can you imagine that world?”

Furthermore, Noah highlighted an irony by saying, “It’s funny how racists always say, ‘oh, colonisation was fine, it was just business... Until they feel like they’re being colonised. Then they’re like, ‘something needs to be done!’”

The comedian said, "British racists are looking at this all wrong." He explained that this could be advantageous for them as they would be able to properly hold a person of color responsible for their nation's issues after 400 years. He noted, “You’re living your dreams! Wake up”.

Noah further admits that he had a twinge of sympathy for the racists in England who voted for Brexit explicitly to keep "Britain white", and that vote initiated a "seven-year chain of dominoes" that has now directly led to an Indian-origin prime minister.

Notably, Rishi Sunak was elected as the next leader of the British Conservative Party on Monday, October 24. The leader took over as the nation's new Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party after Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.