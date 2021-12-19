Trevor Noah Sues NYC Doctor, Hospital For Negligence Over Alleged Botched Surgery In 2020

TV host Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against NYC hospital and Dr Riley J. Williams for being negligent during surgery in November 2020. Six documents have been filed in the New York Supreme Court obtained by Page Six.

Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital

The 37-year-old comedian has claimed in the documents that both the New York City hospital and orthopaedic surgeon were careless in treating and caring for him. The Daily Show host claimed that he was a patient of Dr Riley J. Williams in 2020 and he underwent surgery on November 23. According to Noah's lawsuit, the hospital and the surgeon didn't prescribe proper medicines and failed to “discontinue certain prescription medications”. He claimed that they even failed to do proper testing.

The lawsuit claimed that Noah was not allowed to engage in his usual occupation for a long time. The Six-page document stated that he suffered serious permanent injuries that are permanent, severe and grievous. Noah said that his injury allegedly left him “rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled." The comedian claimed that he has suffered a loss of enjoyment for life.

Though his documents didn't mention what surgery he underwent, Dr Williams profile states that he is "specialized in knee, shoulder and elbow surgery". As reported by People, a representative for the Hospital of Special Surgery rejected Noah's claims and termed them "meritless". Page Six has reached out to reps for Noah but has yet to receive a response.

Trevor Noah all set to host Grammy Awards 2022

He is still scheduled for the return as the host for the Grammy Awards in 2022. He was also the host of the Grammy Awards in 2021. Taking to his Twitter account, Noah made this announcement with Gayle King. The upcoming 64th Grammys will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022. As per the report by ANI, the award show will be aired live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

CBS Morning dropped a video where Noah can be seen saying, "This year, the Grammys are going to be back. Hopefully, it’s gonna be the full show. Everybody is gonna be there. We’re excited to celebrate a record night and I’m gonna host."

A host so nice we wanted him twice.



Can't wait to watch @Trevornoah crush it AGAIN as host of the #Grammys Monday, January 31st, on CBS!

(Image: Instagram/@trevornoah)