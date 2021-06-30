Trista Sutter Opens Up About Husband Ryan Sutter's Illness, Says 'Want Him To Feel Better'

Bachelor Nation's Trista Sutter has come forward to talk about her husband Ryan Sutter's illness. The reality TV personality was the first-ever Bachelorette in the year 2003 and went on to marry Ryan the next year. Recently, she opened up about her husband's Lyme disease and spoke about other details.

Trista Sutter talks about husband Ryan Sutter's illness

While speaking to Ben Higgins and Ashley Laconetti on the Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, she talked about how she is coping with her husband's disease. She tearfully said that it has been hard and not because she wants any attention but she wants him to be better. She added that she wants him to wake up feeling great and wants him to be able to spend time with the family and make memories. She also mentioned that when one doesn't feel good, it just takes away things from life.

Talking about herself, Trista said that she is not doing great and has been struggling for sure. She admitted that amidst the coronavirus pandemic and raising her two kids Maxwell and Blakesley, there's a lot going on. She said that she doesn't know if it's been COVID or that Ryan dealing with insurance companies and doctors, but it is life now. She is trying to be happy for her kids and said that they are 12 and 13 and are relatively independent. Talking further about her children, she added that she wants them to have a good summer and want them to go to a good school and she will be focusing on that.

More about Trista Sutter's news

Earlier in May, she shared on her Better Etc. podcast that it is really difficult to see the person that you love the most in this world struggle. During the time, Ryan also started talking about his disease and revealed that he started experiencing the symptoms in early 2020. The couple decided to keep it private until November last year when they talked about it. Ryan also contracted the coronavirus and experienced other health issues that affected his immune system.

IMAGE: Trista Sutter's Instagram

