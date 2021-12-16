Tristan Thompson Admits Having Intimate Relations With Woman Who Filed Paternity Suit

NBA star Tristan Thompson was sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols who claimed that Thompson was the father of her baby. Nichols had earlier filed a paternity suit against the basketball player demanding Thompson to pay for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. Tristan has now admitted that he was in an intimate relationship with Nichols but claims that it was only physical and "did not foresee that she and I could have any type of relationship."

Tristan Thompson amidst being in intimate relation with Maralee Nichols

In a court document obtained by the Daily Mail, Tristan Thompson admitted that his intimate relationship with Maralee Nichols took place between December 2020 and March 13, but it was not serious. The document read, "We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021. [Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only."

The basketball player further claimed that he only contacted Nichols through Snapchat regarding the time and location of their meet and any other Snapchat messages circulating on the internet were fake. He also denied having intimate relations with her in April, Marlee alleged that it was the tune when their child was conceived. Thompson added that the "only" possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021.

Also, the time period in which Tristan claimed to be physical with Marlee was the same time when he was publicly dating Khloe Kardashian. Thompson is already dad to daughter True, 3, with reality star Khloé Kardashian, as well as son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Kardashian and Thompson had split earlier this year in June after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she had an affair with Thompson last fall while he was with Kardashian. The NBA star was also caught up in a controversy when the news about his link-up with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordan Woods, was revealed.

(Image: @realtristan13/Instagram)