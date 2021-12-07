Tristan Thompson Allegedly A Dad Again As Woman Who Sued NBA Star Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Tristan Thompson has reportedly become a father to three children now after personal trainer Maralee Nichols welcomed a baby boy. Nichols had earlier filed a paternity suit against the basketball player demanding Thompson to pay for child support and other pregnancy-related fees.

As per reports, Maralee Nichols welcomed the baby last week and has claimed that the baby was conceived at the time when Tristan was dating Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his daughter, True Thompson.

Tristan Thompson becomes a father again

As per a report by People, a woman named Maralee Nichols sued Tristan Thompson for child support as well as for reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. Nichols had also reportedly submitted text messages between her and Thompson as evidence for her paternity lawsuit which allegedly show that he wanted her to terminate the pregnancy. As per documents accessed by the media outlet, the basketball player had confessed that he was intimate with the personal trainer on at least one occasion.

Quoting a source, People reported that Thompson's partner Khloe Kardashian was aware about the baby that he allegedly conceived while he was in a relationship with her. The source reportedly said, "Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again. She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again. Khloe's family always tried to support her. They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe's heart multiple times."

DailyMail reported that attorneys for Nichols claim that the communications between Thompson and her show that the basketball player addressed the parties relationship and "insisted that she get an abortion and threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas."

Thompson is already dad to daughter True, 3, with reality star Khloé Kardashian, as well as son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Kardashian and Thompson had split earlier this year in June after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she had an affair with Thompson last fall while he was with Kardashian. The news of the split also came at a time several media outlets reported that Thompson was seen partying with multiple women in Los Angeles, the pictures of which were making rounds on the internet.

(Image: @realtristan13/Instagram)