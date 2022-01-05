Tristan Thompson Gives Daughter True Bouquet Of Roses Before Khloe Kardashian Apology

Just before issuing a public apology as the results of a paternity test confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson greeted his daughter True with nearly 100 roses. The clip which went viral showed that Thompson is sitting in an SUV outside the gymnastics class of her daughter when a delivery man drops off 100 roses to the athlete's driver.

Tristan Thompson greets daughter True with grand gesture

Soon after that, Tristan, dressed in black, got out of the vehicle, wore a mask and turned his attention to his phone as he crossed the parking lot after which he gifted a bouquet of 100 roses to his 3-year-old daughter, True. This happened just an hour before the athlete admitted on Instagram that he had a child with Maralee Nichols during his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan pens public apology

Tristan penned a note of apology, stating, "Today’s paternity test results reveal that I had a child with Maralee Nichols." He added, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son in a friendly manner."

The athlete further added, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in public and in private." Issuing an apology to ex Khloe, he wrote, "Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years." The statement read, Certainly, my actions have not aligned with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Once again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Khloe Kardashian's take on controversy

Last month, Khloe Kardashian had reacted to the ongoing controversy by sharing a cryptic note, which read, "Life advice: Always be the best person you can be. Be kind even when you’re tired. Be understanding even when you’re angry… Be the greatest person you can possibly be and when you mess up, make up for it in the next moment or minute or day."

(Image: Instagram/@realtristan13)