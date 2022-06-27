Tristan Thompson 'isn't Thrilled' About Khloe's New Romance; 'still Has Feelings' For Her

Tristan Thompson isn't in the best state after learning about his ex Khloe Kardashian's new romance. Days after it was reported that Khloe is dating a private equity investor who was introduced to her through her elder sister Kim, Hollywood Life has mentioned that the NBA star 'isn't thrilled' about it.

Sources told the publication that while Tristan had hoped 'it wouldn't be another man', all he wants now is Khloe to be happy. Khloe and Tristan parted ways last year, with the latter admitting that he cheated on the reality TV star by fathering a third child with another woman.

Tristan Thompson 'isn't thrilled' about Khloe Kardashian's new romance

"Of course, Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter," the insider mentioned and added, "He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan still has feelings for Khloe despite everything that went down between them.”

The source added that all Thompson expected Khloe's new flame to do is treat their daughter, True with respect. "The only thing he cares about, and feels he has a say in, is that anybody Khloe who dates Khloe also treats their daughter with respect," the source concluded.

This comes days after an insider told Hollywood Life that Khloe has been 'casually dating and flirting' with someone introduced to her by Kim. The relationship is reportedly not serious and Khloe doesn't want to put out anything publically at the moment. Khloe and her new beau have started 'talking, texting, FaceTiming' apart from hanging out in the last few weeks, however, she doesn't want to put pressure on things in the nascent stage.

Tristan Thompson earlier fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while being in a relationship with Khloe. Talking about the incident in one of The Kardashians' episodes, Khloe said, "I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face."

(Image: Instagram/@realtristan13)