Tristan Thompson Makes An Adorable Birthday Wish For Khloe Amidst News Of A Fresh Breakup

Basketball star Tristan Thompson on Sunday took to social media to wish Khloe Kardashian on her birthday. Wishing Khloe on her 37th birthday, he penned an adorable message calling her an ‘amazing partner.’ Khloe Kardashian's birthday post has caused some visible confusion amongst netizens as it comes days after they announced their separation.

Tristan Thompson’s birthday wish for Khloe Kardashian came as the first comment after the couple announced their split on June 21. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly broke up with the Boston Celtics player, father of their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, accusing him of cheating. However, the sweet birthday wish made by Tristan has thus caused some doubts in the minds of their fans.

Sharing a series of pictures on Khloe Kardashian's birthday, Tristan wrote, "Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”

The birthday post included Khloe Kardashian's photos with him from the past two years. While the first picture was from the NBA star's recent 30th birthday party, the second photo shows Khloe and Tristan together on a couch as he smokes a hookah pipe. Meanwhile, the third picture was a selfie of the two in a car along with their daughter. As of now, Khloe is yet to react to the birthday wish.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship

Khloe Kardashian started dating basketball player Tristan Thompson in August 2016. After spending a year together, Khloe got pregnant with their daughter True Thompson. Khloe and Tristan first separated for a brief period in April 2018 when the news of him kissing another woman broke out. However, the couple got back together after some time. Later, in September 2018, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe yet again, but the couple was seen spending Thanksgiving together with their daughter that year.

On February 19, 2019, the couple split up yet again after he cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. The couple got back together in July 2020 and the rumours of the couple being engaged started to surface online which was also mentioned on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Reunion episode. Now, Khloe is said to have broken up with Tristan on June 21, 2021, and is being told by her family to move on.

IMAGE: TRISTAN THOMPSON'S INSTAGRAM

