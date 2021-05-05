Tristan Thompson Shoots Down Cheating Claims, Calls Sydney Chase A Liar; Threatens To Sue

NBA player Tristan Thompson recently made the headlines after Instagram model Sydney Chase accused the sportsperson of cheating on her as she claimed she and Tristan have been involved in an intimate relationship. Tristan Thompson who is currently in a relationship with reality tv star Khloe Kardashian did not take the accusations lightly and reacted to Sydney's claims and has sent her a cease and desist letter through his lawyer. He has also threatened the model with a lawsuit.

Tristan Thompson calls Sydney Chase a "liar" over cheating claims

According to a report by TMZ, Tristan's cease and desist letter to Sydney called her claims "malicious defamatory fabrications" and the letter also called the model, a liar and threatened to file a lawsuit of defamation against her. Tristan's legal letter also called Syndeny's claims of being in a relationship with him false by stating, "Mr Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts."

The letter also accused Sydney of making up quotes from Tristan and having no proof to back up her claims, and blasted her by saying, "It is obvious that you are a liar." Tristan's lawyer concluded the letter by asking Sydney to stop defaming the NBA player in the media or online and stated, "you do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct."

About Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

The Tristan Sydney scandal started when Sydney Chase made allegations against the NBA player in her podcast. However, the podcast in question titled No Jumper has now removed all the portions of Syndey's interview in which she mentions Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's names.

This is the second time that Tristan Thompson has been involved in a cheating scandal. Previously Tristan had found himself in a very public and messy scandal when he was spotted making out with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's ex BFF whilst his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter True. Ever since then, Tristan has been trying very hard to redeem himself in front of Khloe's eyes and it has been documented in the episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And finally, after two years, Khloe has forgiven him and they are back together again. Before their patch up, Tristan and Khloe were on friendly terms and were co-parenting their daughter True together. In fact, Tristan also spent the 2020 lockdown at Khloe's house in Beverly Hills and the three spent the lockdown months together as a family.

IMAGE: TRISTAN THOMPSON AND SYDNEY CHASE'S INSTAGRAM