Tristan Thompson Slammed By Netizens For Professing His 'love' For Khloe On Her Birthday

After going all-heart in the comment section of ladylove Khloe Kardashian's photos with their daughter True, Tristan Thompson penned a heartfelt note for the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star on her 37th birthday amid their break up rumours. In his post on Khloe Kardashian's birthday, the NBA player thanked her for "being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being". Soon after Tristan's birthday wish for Khloe surfaced on social media, netizens flocked to the comment section of his post to slam him for allegedly cheating on his lover multiple times.

Tristan Thompson receives a lot of flak for wishing Khloe Kardashian on her birthday

The youngest Kardashian sister, Khloe Kardashian rang in her 37th birthday yesterday, i.e. June 27, 2021. To make the day even more special for her, all the Kar-Jenner sisters took to their respective social media handles to pen lovely birthday wishes for Khloe. However, one wish, in particular, not only grabbed a lot of limelight but also went on to make headlines and that was by none other than Tristan Thompson.

The professional basketball player took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of photos with Khloe and dedicated a sweet birthday post to the mother of his daughter, which irked many online as it was recently reported that the couple parted ways amid Tristan's infidelity rumours. In his note for the KUWTK star, Tristan wrote, "Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met." The 30-year-old Boston Celtics player also added, "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."

Check out Tristan Thompson's birthday post for Khloe Kardashian below:

Although the co-founder of Good American hasn't responded to Tristan Thompson's birthday wish for her as of yet, netizens were quick to blast him in the comment section of his IG post for calling Khloe his "partner" and publicly professing his love for her. While one user wrote, "Uhhhhhhhhhhh this is ironic", another commented, "Respect her then!!!". One user also went on to write, "Ummm you are everybody’s man apparently sir. Leave her alone and let her enjoy her birthday."

Take a look at some more comments below:

IMAGE: TRISTAN THOMPSON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.