Tristan Thompson Wants To Spend Time With His & Khloe's Son Post Paternity Row

After facing several ups and downs in their relationship, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson parted ways last year after the latter's paternity scandal came into the limelight. The two, who are already co-parents to their four-year-old daughter True, also welcomed their second child, a boy, via surrogacy in July earlier this year. While they are not together anymore and Thompson had another baby with Maralee Nichols, Thompson is willing to spend time with his three-month-old son with Kardashian.

According to a report by US Weekly, Tristan Thompson is willing to spend more time with his and Kardashian's children and the latter does not have any problem with it. A source of the leading daily further added that Thompson is a "loving dad" and wants to be a part of his children's lives. Reportedly, Khloe has the primary custody of the two kids.

The source said, "He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids' life." "He wants to be part of the baby's life and she wants him to be. When he's there, he's a good loving dad. He's not there all the time, though, as Khloé primarily has custody," the insider added.

Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had an on-again-off-again relationship since 2016. During the course of their relationship, the couple welcomed their daughter True in 2018. After a brief break-up, the two came back together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, their relationship did not last long as Thompson's paternity scandal came out. Tristan had an affair with model Maralee Nichols when he was dating The Kardashian star. The affair resulted in the birth of their son named Theo. As the news of Thompson's scandal came out, Khloe Kardashian broke up with him. A month later, it was revealed that Thompson and Kardashian were expecting a baby via a surrogate.

Image: AP