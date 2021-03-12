Tristan Thompson's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know Khloe Kardashian's Beau? Find Out

Canadian NBA power forward Tristan Thompson's birthday is right around the corner. As is known to many, the soon-to-be-30-year-old media personality has become an Internet favourite ever since he appeared with his ladylove, Khloe Kardashian on the eponymous reality television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In order to celebrate Thompson's and his professional legacy thus far, a quiz based on Tristan Thompson's movies and various other pieces of Tristan Thompson's trivia has been curated. One can take Tristan Thompson's quiz below in order to find out how well do they know the multi-faceted personality.

Tristan Thompson's birthday quiz:

1) What was Tristan Thompson's age when he was first drafted into an NBA team?

a) 19

b) 20

c) 18

d) 14

2) What kind of profession did Tristan Thompson had to see his mom take up growing up?

a) School Bus Driver

b) Janitor

c) Engineer

d) None of the above

3) What is Tristan Thompson's net worth estimated to be?

a) Between 40-50 million USD

b) Between 5-10 million USD

c) Between 30-40 million USD

d) No data regarding Tristan Thompson's fortune is available.

4) How many children does Tristan Thompson have?

a) 3

b) 0

c) 1

d) 2

5) What is Tristan Thompson's Zodiac sign?

a) Pisces

b) Libra

c) Aries

d) Virgo

6) How many siblings does Tristan Thompson have?

a) 2

b) 1

c) 0

d) 3

7) Which one from the following list of Tristan Thompson's siblings suffers from epilepsy?

a) Amari

b) Dishawn

c) Daniel

d) None of the above

8) Which one from the following list of Tristan Thompson's movies sees him play a character that goes by the name of Koster?

a) Lost & Found

b) My Doll

c) Space Jam 2

d) None of the above

9) Which one from the following list of educational institutions is Tristan Thompson's alma mater?

a) University of Mississauga

b) university of Michigan

c) University of Texas

d) None of the above

10) Which one from the following list of vehicles does Tristan Thompson has possession of?

a) Batmobile

b) Aventador SV

c) A clown car

d) None of the above

11) At what age did Tristan know that he wanted to become a basketball player?

a) 9

b) 10

c) 6

d) Right at birth, when he started basketing his soiled diapers in the nearby waste bucket while spending time in the observation chamber.

12) What is the name of Tristan Thompson's pet dog?

a) Tristy

b) Rocky

c) Luke

d) He doesn't have a pet dog, or any pet for that matter, based on the information available.

13) Which was the very first MBA team that Tristan Thompson got drafted into?

a) Bostom Celtics

b) LA Lakers

c) Cleveland Cavaliers

d) Ohio Otters

14) What are the names of two of Tristan's children?

a) True and Prince

b) False and Princess

c) Non-Committal and Bishop

d) Diplomatic and Knight

15) Tristan was born in Toronto, but what is his heritage?

a) African

b) Jamaican

c) French

d) Vietnamese

(Disclaimer: The aforementioned details regarding Tristan Thompson's net worth & financial data have been sourced from various sites online. This portal does not guarantee the accuracy of the same.)

Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-c, 4-d, 5-a, 6-d, 7-a, 8-b, 9-c, 10-b, 11-b, 12-d, 13-c, 14-a, 15-b