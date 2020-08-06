Troll Doll Poppy Pulled Off Shelves After Users Complain 'it's Inappropriate For Kids'

The Trolls world tour giggle and sing Poppy doll is being pulled off of store shelves after numerous people complained that the toy was inappropriate for kids. Toymaker Hasbro’s spokeswoman told Providence Journal that they would be providing a replacement Trolls Poppy doll of similar value through their consumer care team. The spokeswoman also told the portal that while they recognize their mistake, it was not intentional.

Netizens complain about Trolls Poppy doll

A netizen took to Twitter and shared a video explaining the problem. The user said that on the box, there is limited information given about the toy, which from the look of it seems all right. But when she unpacked the doll, she saw that the particular doll was designed to giggle when placed in a sitting position. The problem pointed out by the user and later by many petitioners was that the sound activation button was inappropriately placed under the skirt of the doll and on her privates. Watch the video below.

An online petition suggested that the doll was conditioning kids to think paedophilia is okay. The petition was addressed to major retailers which included Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Read the petition below.

This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt. When you push this button on the doll’s private she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores. What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it’s fun when someone touches your private area?

Hasbro removing giggle and sing poppy toddler doll

Hasbro spokesperson, Julie Duffy told The Providence Journal that the company recognises the sensor’s placement “may be perceived as inappropriate”. She further told the portal that it was not intentional and that the company is happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of a similar value though the consumer care team. She also told the portal that the company is in the process of removing the item for purchase.

Hasbro has made several popular kid’s toys in the past. It has made Transformers, G.I. Joey, Monopoly, and other popular toys.

Details about Trolls

Trolls is an American animated musical comedy film that is based on the Troll dolls that were created by Thomas Dam. Directed by Mike Mitchell and written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger, the film is adapted from a story written by Erica Rivinoja. Poppy is a fictional character from the movie and TV show Trolls. Queen Poppy is a Rainbow Troll.

