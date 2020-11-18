'Trolls World Tour' Release Date In India Announced; Check Out The Date

Film critic Taran Adarsh recently updated fans about the release of Trolls World Tour in India. The movie is all set to release in India tomorrow in the cinemas. Take a look at Taran's post and also read more about the film in the article below

Trolls World Tour release date

In the post, fans can spot a Hindi poster of the film. The poster is quite colourful and showcases the funny little trolls on it as well. The poster also reads 'Happiest Movie Ever'. Taran also added some extra information about the movie in the post's caption. He mentioned that the film will be in cinemas tomorrow [19 Nov 2020] and that fans can watch the movie in English and Hindi in 2D, MAX and 4DX. Not many fans commented on the post.

Produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures, Trolls World Tour is an animated and musical film. The film is a sequel to Trolls that came out in 2016. The film is directed by Walt Dohrn with co-direction by David P. Smith. It is produced by Gina Shay and written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Elizabeth Tippet, Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky. The film has its story by Aibel and Berger.

The Trolls World Tour cast is also filled with talented actors. Fans will see Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake voice the main characters. Take a look at the cast:

Anna Kendrick as Queen Poppy

Justin Timberlake as Branch

Rachel Bloom as Queen Barb

James Corden as Biggie

Ron Funches as Cooper

Ozzy Osbourne as King Thrash

Karan Soni as Riff

Anderson Paak as Prince D

George Clinton as King Quincy

Mary J. Blige as Queen Essence

Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn

Sam Rockwell as Hickory

Icona Pop as Satin and Chenille

The movie has also received a good review by fans and critics. Rotten Tamoteas says - "A fun follow-up for fans of the original, Trolls World Tour offers a second helping of colourful animation, infectious energy, and sing-along songs." Fans have also loved the cast of the film.

