True Detective's Stephen 'embarrassed' For Johanson; Calls Black Widow 'bad Video Game'

Black Widow is one of the most anticipated films of 2021 for Marvel fans. The second woman-centric film of Marvel Cinematic Universe will focus on the early life of Natasha Romanoff and her journey to becoming a SHIELD agent. While the film is set to hit the theatres in July, True Detective actor Stephen Dorff has something else to say about it. In a recent interview, Stephen Dorff called Black Widow a "bad video game" and expressed his embarrassment for Scarlett Johanson.

Stephen Dorff feels 'embarrassed' for Scarlett Johanson

As per Deadline, Stephen Dorff recently appeared in an interview with UK's The Independent. During the chat, The True Detective actor talked about his degraded interest in several Hollywood films. He also slammed the upcoming film Black Widow starring Scarlett Johanson. The Cold Creek Manor actor said he hunts only good movies and does not want to be a part of the Marvel film Black Widow. Dorff then addressed Black Widow as a "bad video game" and "garbage". He then expressed his embarrassment for Scarlett Johanson and the makers of the film. Dorff claimed in his interview that Scarlett must have received a paycheck of five to seven million for the movie while shunning the upcoming film.

Later in the interview, the Felon actor slammed the Academy Awards 2021. He said how he did not like the Oscars 2021 and called the award show embarrassing. He also claimed that he does not regret his life choices and would choose to work with John Waters again.

On Stephen Dorff's work front

Stephen Dorff appeared in the sports drama film Embattled. The film released in November 2020 and was helmed by Nicholas Sarkisov. The film also cast Drew Starkey, Donald Cerrone, Ava Capri, Darren Mann, and Karrueche Tran. The plot of the film revolved around a fighter, who finds his way out of an abusive cycle, that his father had continued, for years. He also played the role of a truthful Sheriff Bill Hollister in the drama series Deputy. The story of the series revolved around Sheriff Bill Hollister and his journey of fighting for justice.

IMAGE: AP AND MARVEL STUDIOS' INSTAGRAM

