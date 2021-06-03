'True To The Game' Cast: Check Out The Actors Of This Crime-drama Movie

True to The Game is a 2017 American drama film directed by Preston A. It is based on the novel by Teri Woods of the same name and follows an unlikely romance between a character called Gena Hollins who is a bright young college student and a drug dealer Quadir Richards. As Quadir’s love for Gena grows then he is forced to choose between love and money. He then tries to escape the streets for a better life. Quadir and Gena are determined to live a new life separately but the world of drugs tries to invent obstacles in their life. The film then revolves around how Quadir and Gene escape this mess. Read on to know True To The Game cast and other details about their work credits.

True To The Game cast

Columbus Short as Quadir Richards

Columbus Short plays the role of Quadir in the movie. Columbus has been a part of movies like The Losers, Stomp the Yard, and Whiteout. Columbus even played a crucial role recently in the movie For NYC.

Vivica A. Fox as Shoog

Vivica played the role of Shoog in the movie. She has been a part of movies like Independence Day, Kill Bill and several others. She was last seen in the movie Aquarium of the Dead.

Erica Peeples as Gena Rollins

Erica played the role of Gena in the movie. She played pivotal roles in Fall Girls and Law & Order. She was last seen in the All American.

Andra Fuller as Jerrell

Andra Fuller plays the role of Jerrell in the movie. He has played important roles in movies like L.A Complex, Black Jesus, and You Can’t Fight Christmas. He was last seen in the movie Life Without Action.

Malcolm David Kelly as Black

Malcolm played the role of Black in the movie. He played a crucial role in the popular television series Lost. He was last seen in the movie Dutch.

Iyana Halley as Bria

Iyana plays the role of Bria in the movie. She has been a part of projects like This Is Us and Sharp Objects. She was last seen in the movie Good Trouble.

