Truth About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Secret Wedding 3 Days Before Royal Wedding

Official representatives of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally cleared the air about their secret wedding revelation on the interview with Oprah Winfrey that was aired on CBS. The royal duo shocked the netizens when they revealed that they had gotten married before their royal wedding ceremony. The representatives have now come out with an official statement to clarify their shocking statement.

Officials clarified the statement

According to the reports, the representative of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke with The Dailey Beast and set the records straight about the Dutchess' statement. They clarified that the wedding that took place in the backyard was not considered legal as there were no witnesses. According to the representatives, the couple simply exchanged vows before their legal wedding on the 19th of May.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret wedding

In the interview with Oprah on the 7th of March, it was never stated that Meghan Markle's wedding with Prince Harry prior to the official wedding was legal. The American actress simply stated that three days prior to their official marriage, the couple exchanged vows in the presence of the Archbishop of Canterbury. The couple expressed that the private ceremony was for them to cherish as the official wedding would be a spectacle for the world.

Controversy over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret wedding

After Meghan revealed their secret wedding in the interview, British tabloids and netizens were quick to bombard the couple with questions about how it was possible for them to get married before the official date. Many suspected that Meghan was misinformed about their little private ceremony as weddings need two witnesses to be considered legal. Former Good Morning Britain show host Piers Morgan, who has had a history of criticizing the Dutchess in the past, tweeted asking the netizens if they still believe her.

Do we still have to believe her? https://t.co/iL6tTKHmn8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 22, 2021

Meghan and Harry were not legally married three days before their wedding. A source close to them acknowledges this and says Meghan was describing a private exchange of vows in the interview but their legal marriage was on May 19 #HarryandMeghanonOprah https://t.co/AewZfPJQ3k — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) March 8, 2021

The unofficial wedding

According to the reports from Business Insider, church representatives declined to comment on the controversy. The Archbishop does not comment on anyone's personal matter and can not disclose the matters of church, said the representatives. A source from Huffpost revealed that an official stated about how the Archbishop does not do private weddings.

