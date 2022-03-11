Turning Red Release Time & Date: How To Watch Pixar's Turning Red Online?

Pixar's Turning Red has garnered a lot of attention with social media buzzing with netizens expressing their excitement about the animated film. Its teaser fueled fans' excitement levels. Turning Red narrates the tale of a teen Mei Mei who turns into a giant red panda every time she is angered.

Recently, the animation Studios company Pixar decided to forgo the theatrical release for its latest film, Turning Red, due to the Omicron variant. Instead, the new animated feature will directly make its way to the OTT platform and will weave its magic there. As the premiere of the highly anticipated film is inching closer, here we bring you details about the release date and time of Turning Red.

Turning Red release date and where to watch the film

Turning Red will begin streaming on Disney+ on Friday, March 11. The movie will be available for all Disney+ subscribers. All Disney Plus members can watch without paying any extra fees with plans that cost around $8 per month or $80 per year.

Turning Red release time

Usually, new releases arrive on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET, or 12 a.m PT, on the morning of the release date. Therefore, you can expect to see Turning Red on Disney+ on Friday, March 11 at 3 a.m. Eastern Time, or 12 a.m. Pacific Time.

More about Turning Red

Turning Red is jointly produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. It is helmed by Domee Shi, from a screenplay written by Shi herself and Julia Cho. In the film, the characters are voiced by artists like Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, and James Hong.

Image: Instagram@pixarturningred