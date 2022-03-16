Makers of animated comedy flick Turning Red recently came up with a unique surprise for their fans. Recently, the makers unveiled Spotify playlists for all the main characters featured in the movie. By logging on to Disney Canada's page, fans can now check out what Meilin, Priya, Abby, and Miriam are listening to outside of the movie.

The film has been garnering rave reviews from the fans with many becoming big fans of the quartet as they tried to help Mei navigate puberty. Turning Red's official synopsis reads, "Mei Lee is a 13-year-old girl who is torn between being her mother's obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. As if that were not enough, when she gets too excited, she turns into a big red panda."

Turning Red releases character Spotify list

Turning Red was a major moment on Disney+. Encanto might still be in pole position for fan attention this year. The official Twitter handle of Walt Disney Studios Canada shared the delightful news with fans, writing, " We’re with the band. #TurningRed is NOW streaming only on #DisneyPlus!Check out the girl's custom Spotify playlists," along with the character posters.

The film manages to hit home for a wide number of viewers. Film producer Lindsey Collins recently sat down for a conversation with Comicbook.com about how they rendered an authentic portrayal of female friendship on-screen.

We’re with the band. 😎🎶#TurningRed is NOW streaming only on #DisneyPlus!



Check out the girl's custom Spotify playlists: https://t.co/ca0SJ3bclJ pic.twitter.com/KvK8dkhMPE — Walt Disney Studios Canada (@DisneyStudiosCA) March 12, 2022



Sharing her views on the same, Collins mentioned that it was easy for them to go with the stereotypical 'girls not being nice, or being competitive, or mean to one another. Collins further stated that it was easier for them to decide that they shall represent friendship in this movie, because, for all, there were friendships that were the oasis in the turmoil that is puberty. Meanwhile, soon after the release, the film met with several controversies due to a single review by CinemaBlend's critic Sean O'Connell. O'Connell criticised the film and mentioned he could not connect and it was not for a global audience.

Sean O'Connell had penned his review on Twitter and later deleted it after it grabbed a lot of attention online. "I recognized the humour in the film but connected with none of it. By rooting Turning Red very specifically in the Asian community of Toronto, the film legitimately feels like it was made for Domee Shi's friends and immediate family members, which is fine - but also, a tad limiting in its scope." "Some Pixar films are made for universal audiences. 'Turning Red' is not. The target audience for this one feels very specific and very narrow. If you are in it, this might work very well for you. I am not in it. This was exhausting," the now-deleted tweet read.

IMAGE: Twitter/@DisneyStudiosCA