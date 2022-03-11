Last Updated:

'Turning Red' Twitter Review: Pixar Film Prompts Weak Response, Fans Call It 'problematic'

As the highly awaited animated film 'Turning Red' recently released on Disney plus, here we bring you netizens' Twitter reactions to the film.

Turning Red

Pixar's animated movie Turning Red has surprised its fans by surpassing its theatrical release and directly premiering on the OTT platform Disney plus. Turning Red narrates the tale of a teen Mei Mei who turns into a giant red panda every time she is angered. The film premiered on 11 March 2022. 

Social media is currently buzzing with fans expressing their views on Turning Red. While the fantasy drama has already garnered accolades for its unique storyline and creative visuals prior to its release. After the film's premiere, it disappointed many users as it didn't go well with most of them.

Turning Red Twitter Review

As soon as the animated movie surfaced online, netizens took to their Twitter handles and expressed their thoughts and opinion on the film. Going as per the netizens' reactions, the film has received poor reviews and failed to impress the audience.

One of the users wrote-"Turning Red needs to ramp up its nervous system and plug directly into the mindset of a young woman. It’s a lot. Yeah, try being a young woman. That's exactly why these types of movies are needed. You know how limiting and exhausting it is to only see movies about young men?"

Another user wrote "this is filled with weird and bad takes but my favourite is Without question, Turning Red is the horniest movie in Pixar history” 

Other netizens wrote-

Take a look at some more reactions-

More about Turning Red

Turning Red is jointly produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. It is helmed by Domee Shi, from a screenplay written by Shi herself and Julia Cho. In the film, the characters are voiced by artists like Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, and James Hong.

