TV Adaptations Of Famous Books That Absolutely Nailed The Essence Of The Story

Some of the most interesting and popular series on TV and OTT platforms have been adapted from books. There are times when TV adaptations fail to do justice to the books; then there are exceptions. Here are some of the most famous shows, which managed to encapsulate the essence of the books.

TV adaptation of famous books that nailed the essence of the story

Also Read | Harry Potter Locations In London And Edinburgh That Brought The Books To Life

The Witcher

The Witcher series is best known for its video game appearance, before the emergence of the Henry Cavill starrer series. The show on Netflix received massive praise from fans and critics, applauding the makers for their accuracy and truthfulness to the books. Although the timeline issues faced by some viewers sparked a different conversation, the show overall performed well and managed to deliver the experience the books would.

Also Read | Thriller Books That Are Way Too Twisted For A Movie Adaptation

Orange Is the New Black

Piper Kerman’s memoir came to be known as Orange Is the New Black after she wrote a book about the time she spent in prison. The show was appreciated for showing hard-hitting subjects and not censoring sensitive issues. The entire show is raw, honest and funny according to its viewers. The show helped to push several careers and kickstarted many important conversations.

Also Read | 'Ask An 8-year-old If Demonetisation Benefited You Or Harmed You?': Rahul Gandhi

A Series of Unfortunate Events

A series of unfortunate events was a book series which was made as an ode to the quirks, tragedies, and beauty of language. The makers mentioned to an entertainment portal to make the events into a visual representation was quite a challenge. Fans of the series nonetheless loved what the makers had to offer and even appreciated its cinematography. The show is as lovely, quirky, emotional, and witty as the books from whence it came. The series ended perfectly at just three seasons, which fans claimed that it was loyal to both the series' structure and its heart.

Also Read | 'Harry Potter' Movies And Books: A Few Unforgivable Differences In The Narratives

Sherlock BBC

Sherlock Holmes as a character has been explored several times in the past, However, modernising Sherlock was a bold move the creators decided to take. Sherlock as a character is based in the Victorian era; however, the modern setting added to its resonance and thus became one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show perfectly captured the essence of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's books.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.