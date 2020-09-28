TV Shows And Movies' Cast's Most Memorable Reunions During The Quarantine

2020 witnessed a lot of shows and movie shoots being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With virtual calls being used for everything, some of the classic shows and movies also saw their cast members coming together and catching up. Have a look at the list of some fun movie and TV shows cast reunion:

Also Read: Ratched Cast: Which TV Shows Did Sarah Paulson Star In Before Appearing As Nurse Mildred?

Lord Of The Rings

A treat to watch for every Lord of The Ring fans, the Reunited Apart reunion had everything including reenacting scenes to the cast showing off what memoirs they brought back home from the sets. The cast also argued about whose costume was the most problematic to wear as well as flaunted their fellowship tattoos. The virtual reunion was just like the footage that fans have seen from behind the scenes of the franchise -- full of fun with the eccentric cast.

Also Read: Abhimanyu Singh's Birthday: 5 Memorable TV Shows He Starred In

Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire, the show, has been a favourite for many 90's kids. Jake Thomas arranged a virtual table read of the episode "Between a Rock and a Bra Place" which has been called the most memorable episode by fans time and again. Almost the whole cast joined the call for the reunion, and they sang the classic theme song of the show.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will Smith had launched his show named "Will From Home" over Snapchat in April. The episodes see Smith in his garage, as he creates some fun content around it. One of the episodes saw a reunion with the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The Zoom call saw Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Daphne Maxwell Reid and the stars also gave a heartfelt tribute to the late James Avery.

High School Musical

High School Musical saw a reunion where the wildcats were all still together. The dance dramedy's cast came together and also performed a rendition of We're All In This Together which was the series' theme song. The event also aired on ABC and saw cast members including Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. While Zac Efron wasn't a part of the event, his parts were recited by Joshua Bassett. The reunion also saw performances by Ariana Grande, and stars like Raven Symone were also there.

X - Men

Another fun reunion that took place over Zoom was of the X-Men franchise. The Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds crashed the call which saw some of the original cast members including Hugh Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, and Famke Jannsen. The end of the call also saw an impromptu cameo in the end.

Also Read: On Roshni Walia’s Birthday, Here's List Of Popular Indian TV Shows Of The Actor

Also Read: 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' To 'Hey Maa, Mataji', Can You Guess TV Shows With Catchphrases?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.