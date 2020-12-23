Twilight Quiz: On Stephenie Meyer's Birthday, Test Your Vampire Knowledge

American novelist Stephenie Meyer is celebrating her 47th birthday today on December 24. She is known for writing the Twilight series and was the bestselling author of 2008 and 2009 in the United States. Twilight has sold over 100 million copies, with translations into 37 different languages and was made into a movie which starred Kristen Stewart and Rober Pattinson in the lead. So on the occasion of Stephenie Meyer's birthday, here's a quiz based on Twilight movies and characters:

Twilight Quiz

1) Anna Kendrick plays which role in the Twilight series?

Jessica Stanley

Waylon Forge

Esme Cullen

Victoria Sutherland

2) Which actor plays the role of Edwards sister and Jasper Hale's wife in the film?

Elizabeth Reaser as Esme Cullen

Ashley Greene as Alice Cullen

Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale

Sarah Clarke as Renée

3) In the first Twilight movie, which character wants to harm Bella?

James Witherdale

Victoria Sutherland

Laurent Da Revin

All of the above

4) In New Moon, why does Edward want to kill himself?

Because he blames himself for Bella's death

Because he cannot meet Bella again

As he thinks Bella is dating Jacob

None of the above

5) Which one of these is not a Twilight character?

Edward Cullen

Roco Cullen

Esme Cullen

Alice Cullen

6) In which movie does Bella turns into a vampire?

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

7) In which movie does Alice run away and then come back to protect her family?

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

8) In which movie does Jacob reveal that he is a werewolf?

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

9) Why does Rose not like Bella in the first few films?

Because she is a human

She envies Bella as she is a human

She doesn't think Bella is fit for Edward

None of the above

10) What's the name of Edward and Bella's daughter?

Renesmee

Rene

Lara

Mona

Twilight Quiz - Answers

Anna Kendrick plays the role of Jessica Stanley in the film. The role is played by Ashley Greene, who portrays as Alice Cullen. The answer if all of the above, as James Witherdale, Victoria Sutherland and Laurent Da Revin are part of the same pack. Edward tries to kill himself in New Moon as - he blames himself for Bella's death. Edward, Alice & Esme Cullen are all real Twilight characters, thus the answer is - Roco Cullen. The film is - 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)'. The film is - 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)'. The film is - 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)'. The answer is - She envies Bella as she is a human. The answer is - Renesmee.

