Twilight Quiz: On Stephenie Meyer's Birthday, Test Your Vampire Knowledge

American novelist Stephenie Meyer is celebrating her 47th birthday today on December 24. She is known for writing the Twilight series and was the bestselling author of 2008 and 2009 in the United States. Twilight has sold over 100 million copies, with translations into 37 different languages and was made into a movie which starred Kristen Stewart and Rober Pattinson in the lead. So on the occasion of Stephenie Meyer's birthday, here's a quiz based on Twilight movies and characters:
1) Anna Kendrick plays which role in the Twilight series?
2) Which actor plays the role of Edwards sister and Jasper Hale's wife in the film?
3) In the first Twilight movie, which character wants to harm Bella?
4) In New Moon, why does Edward want to kill himself?
5) Which one of these is not a Twilight character?
6) In which movie does Bella turns into a vampire?
7) In which movie does Alice run away and then come back to protect her family?
8) In which movie does Jacob reveal that he is a werewolf?
9) Why does Rose not like Bella in the first few films?
10) What's the name of Edward and Bella's daughter?
