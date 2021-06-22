'Twilight Saga' Is Coming Soon To Netflix US In July 2021; Details Inside

Fans of Twilight Saga can now rejoice! The famous vampire series is coming soon to Netflix US. The often controversial movie series saw a huge success during its run from 2008 to 2012. The movies are adapted from the novel series of the same name by Stephanie Meyer. Fans of the Twilight Saga often find themselves divided between Team Edward and Team Jacob, in support of the two lead male characters from the movies. They can now revisit their choices and indulge in vampire and werewolf themed nostalgia with the release of the movie series on Netflix US.

Twilight Saga coming soon to Netflix US

Previously, the Kristen Stewart starrer series made limited appearances in several regions, the latest being the UK in 2018, according to Whats on Netflix. This time Twilight Saga will be a part of the regular licensing schedule that Netflix still conducts for older Lionsgate movies. The original film series was distributed by Summit Entertainment, which is a part of Lionsgate. All of the Twilight Saga movies will be available on Netflix US from July 16, 2021. Netflix put their spin on the infamous dialogue from the film to announce the release of the films. Their tweet read, "You don’t know how long I’ve waited for you... to know that all five films in The Twilight Saga are coming to Netflix (in The US) on July 16!"

You don’t know how long I’ve waited for you...



to know that all five films in The Twilight Saga are coming to Netflix (in The US) on July 16! pic.twitter.com/fJ25Duu0VO — Netflix (@netflix) June 21, 2021

The Twilight Saga series comprises of five movies, namely Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). The series is currently only announced to release in the US. It remains to be seen when will it be available for a worldwide audience.

The movies starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner in lead roles. Robert Pattinson played the role of Edward Cullen a vampire who falls in love with a human named Bella Swan. Taylor Lautner played a werewolf and Bella's childhood friend who is also in love with her. The love story between Bella and Edward and the vampire-themed fantasy story was a huge hit amongst the fans.

On the professional front, Robert Pattinson is currently busy with his role as Batman in the upcoming Warner Bros movie The Batman. Taylor Lautner was last seen in the 2016 dark comedy show Scream Queens and the movie Run the Tide. Kristen Stewart returned to Hollywood in 2019 following a brief hiatus. She was seen in the 2019 film Charlie's Angels and the 2020 romantic comedy film Happiest Season.

(Image: Netflix's Twitter)

