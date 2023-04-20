Twilight Series To Get TV Adaptation, Production Of The Show Underway: Report

The Twilight novel series by Stephenie Meyer is all set to get adapted into a series version. Reportedly, the TV adaptation of Twilight is in the early stages of production and will be released by the same name as the book. Previously, the book series was adapted into a film franchise starring Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, and Kristen Stewart.

As per Hollywood Reporter, no streaming service or writer has been attached to the project. However, Erik Feig and Wyek Godfrey are the executive producers of the show. While Feig was the co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Godfrey's production company produced all the parts of Twilight film series. Meanwhile, the author may get involved in the web series.

More on Twilight novel series

The four Twilight novels including Twilight, Twilight New Moon, Twilight Eclipse and Twilight Breaking Dawn were published between the years 2005 to 2008. Stephenie Meyer also published a book titled Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined back in 2015. The author also published another book titled Midnight Sun back in 2020, which narrated the tale of the first book from Edward's perspective, not Bella's.

More about Twilight film franchise

The film franchise of Stepehnie's book was popularly known as The Twilight Saga. It comprised of five films which released from 2008 till 2012. All the Twilight films did great at the box office and earned over 3 billion dollars, as per reports. Stars including Robert Pattinson, Nikki Reed, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, and others rose to fame from this film.

This will officially become the second TV series of a book franchise. Earlier, Warner Bros announced that Harry Potter book series will be turned into a TV adaptation. Each season of the show will focus on one book only. On the work front, Robert Pattinson will be seen in the Batman Part 2 and Mickey 17. Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart will play the role of Susan Sontag in a new biopic.