'Twilight' Star Taylor Lautner Engaged To Taylor Dome; Here's All About His Girlfriend

Taylor Lautner went on his knee for girlfriend Taylor Dome and it was a beautiful sight for their fans. The actor gave a glimpse of his proposal to his long-time girlfriend, and the emotions ran high.

The Twilight star wrote that all of his wishes had come true. Taylor Dome called him her 'absolute best friend.'

Taylor Lautner gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Taylor Dome

In the pictures launched on Instagram, Taylor Lautner was suited up as he got down on his knee with the ring in his hand. Taylor Dome had her hands on her face as she got emotional upon being proposed.

The venue was beautifully lit with roses, petals on the floor, flames and light that read 'Lautner'. Taylor Lautner shared the proposal took place on '11.11.2021'

Dome also posted the photo on her Instagram handle and in caps wrote that she could not wait to 'spend forever' with him.

Amid the flood of congratulatory messages, was of her fiance, who had news for her, that the 'feeling is mutual.'

Who is Taylor Lautner's girlfriend Taylor Dome?

Taylor Dome is a nurse from California. The couple has been in a relationship since 2018.

They had made it official the same year. Their Instagram handles are filled with fun-filled selfies, romantic pictures and more.

Taylor Dome became a registered nurse only in 2020 though. She completed her nursing degree from the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita the year before.

She uses the name 'Tay Dome' for her Instagram and YouTube accounts. She is also an online influencer and vlogger, sharing vlogs with Taylor Lautner, on nursing, make-up tutorials, brand partnerships and more.

One of the other aspects about her life is that she is a 'lover & dog mama', as mentioned on her Instagram handle.

Tay Dome was born in March 1997, and is 24 years old. She has been brought up in Malibu and lived in Southern California since childhood.

She also enjoys travelling, and has posts those moments on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Taylor Lautner became famous for his portrayal of Jacob Black in the Twilight series. The 29-year-old also starred in the series Cuckoo, Abduction and more.