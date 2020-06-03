Cause Of Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce & Natalie Adepoju's Deaths Ascertained

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead in a Las Vegas condo last month. However, three weeks post their untimely demise, the reason for the couple's death has finally been revealed. A spokesperson of the Clark County coroner revealed that drug overdose was the reason for their death, to an American magazine.

On Monday, a spokesperson of Coroner of Clark County, John Fundenberger said that the Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30 and his ladylove Natalie Adepoju, 27, died out of drug overdose after taking cocaine and Fentanyl together. The Las Vegas police in a statement to the media said that they found a white powder on the dress and no evidence of foul play has been recorded. Therefore, their deaths were ruled accidental by the officials.

Gregory Tyree Boyce was widely known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight movie. Tyler Crowley's characters, a Forks High School student almost hits Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, with a car before she was saved Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson. Apart from Twilight, Gregory also starred in 2018's film Apocalypse. Gregory’s family includes his mother, Lisa Wayne, and his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya while Adepoju has a son, Egypt. The tragic news of their death was confirmed by Gregory's mother in a long Facebook post. Her post read:

I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain. I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, Ma, I got you, we'll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me. We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You'd cook, I'd come eat and chill and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings. Me, you, Natalie, Alaya and Kaniya found a beautiful trail to walk on, we loved it out there. I wanted to lose weight so bad, but you just kept cooking and I cannot resist your food. Since you've left me baby, I've lost 7 lbs. Lol,

Bria Flannigan came over yesterday and they cooked breakfast for me, Bria asked where are my spices and seasonings. I told her that I never needed them because you had everything and you cooked. That is a shame baby that you spoiled me like that. Who is gonna cook for me Hunny? Guess I have to go buy food now.

Read the entire Facebook post below:

