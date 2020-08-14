'Twister' Cast And Details About The Main Characters From The Film

Twister is an American disaster film that released in the year 1996. It was directed by Jan De Bont and the film depicted a group of storm chasers researching tornadoes during a severe outbreak in Oklahoma. Here are the cast details of the movie.

Cast of Twister movie

Helen Hunt as Dr Joanne “jo” Harding

The character of Jo is shown as a meteorologist and a storm chaser. When she was very young, she had lost her father to an F5 tornado. As an adult and a meteorologist, she becomes obsessed with ensuring nobody else suffers the same fate as her father. She was married to Bill Harding and is reunited with him towards the end of the film.

Bill Paxton as Bill "The Extreme" Harding

Bill Paxton’s character was married to Jo. He was a storm chaser as well but had moved on to become a TV weather reporter. He visits Jo’s camp years after to ask her to sign divorce papers as he wished to marry Melissa Reeves. After spending time at Jo’s camp, he realises that he is still in love with her and confesses his love for her.

Jami Gertz as Dr. Melissa Reeves

Melissa Reeves is a reproductive therapist whom Bill Harding wants to marry. She accompanies him to Jo’s camp to get her to complete the divorce forms. However, Melissa is forced to spend time with in her camp more than she had anticipated because of tornadoes that were approaching the town. She discovers there that Bill is still in love with his first wife.

Supporting cast

Cary Elwes as Dr. Jonas Miller

Philip Seymour Hoffman as "Dusty" Davis

Alan Ruck as Robert "Rabbit" Nurick

Sean Whalen as Allan Sanders

Jeremy Davies as Brian Laurence

Joey Slotnick as Joey

Todd Field as Tim "Beltzer" Lewis

Scott Thomson as Jason "Preacher" Rowe

Wendle Josepher as Patty Haynes

Who was the little girl in Twister?

The character of the little Jo was played by Alexa PenaVega in the movie. She is an American actor and singer and is best known for her role as Carmen Cortez in Spy Kids. Alexa has released around 5 tracks throughout her career and over 40 films and TV series.

