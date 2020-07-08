Netizens Celebrate As Priyanka Chopra Joins Keanu In Matrix 4, Gush 'making India Proud'

Priyanka Chopra recently gave her fans a big surprise as the news of her collaboration with Keanu Reeves for Matrix 4 came in. Twitterati is going gaga over this news as fans believed it would turn out to be a major achievement for Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood. Matrix 4 shooting schedule was put on hold due to the pandemic outbreak and is expected to resume soon.

After the news of Priyanka Chopra joining the Matrix 4 cast went viral on the internet, Twitter users widely appreciated the actor. Some called it a big moment of pride for all Indians while others dropped best wishes for Priyanka Chopra. One of the users even went on to say that Priyanka's grand entry in the Hollywood industry would be Matrix 4 and not Baywatch. Take a look at how fans reacted to Priyanka Chopra and Keanu Reeves' collaboration.

Twitterati reacts to Priyanka Chopra joining Matrix 4 cast

It's a great pride for our entire Indian .

Congratulations 👏👏#PriyankaChopra all set to star in the fourth instalment of the #Matrix series along with #KeanuReeves. pic.twitter.com/NXyDrFfQs5@priyankachopra — Chandan Tiwari (@ckchandan92) July 7, 2020

Excited for this one 💕#MatrixTrilogy is the one of Best which was very ahead of its Tym.

The visual effects, Story, Action scenes, Direction,performance everything top class. #PriyankaChopra the Global Star 💕 making India proud pic.twitter.com/300SQllDP2 — SAFAR (@rohu0707) July 7, 2020

Super excited as our global queen is all set to leave for Berlin for the shooting of @matrix4 movie she will be along side the Hollywood superstar #KeanuReeves the movie is the fourth installment of matrix series #ProudToBeAnIndian @priyankachopra #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/3fbUAYUmD4 — Yatin Kumar Singh (@yatin_2000) July 7, 2020

This gonna be fun

'The Matrix' part 4 😍😍

Damn high is the hype⚡#KeanuReeves × #PriyankaChopra https://t.co/V7TkpbOJLW — Parth Deshmukh (@ParthAlwysParth) July 7, 2020

Whatttt! @priyankachopra joins the cost of #Matrix4 with #KeanuReeves? Wow, that’s terrific. The film is set to release on April 1, 2022.



Many congrats, Priyanka. This is indeed a biggie; am sure you are only gonna make it bigger! 😇 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 7, 2020

This is just amazing...

Can't believe on my eyes...

I don't she deserves or not ...

But#Indians must take proud of her#PriyankaChopra #KeanuReeves #Matrix https://t.co/bTXnXYCvyk — Siddharajsinh Sodha (@iamsiddrajput) July 7, 2020

The Matrix series is one of the most popular sci-fi films of all time. The makers are all set to make a grand comeback with the fourth instalment of the film. The movie is expected to star actors like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris in pivotal roles.

The shoot of the film was recently resumed in Berlin after it was put on hold in March due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the team had finished its shooting schedule in San Francisco before moving to Germany post the break. There have also been reports about the cast of the film training for certain action sequences that are a major part of the film. The film Matrix 4 is expected to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.

Keanu Reeves plays the lead role of Neo in the much-loved action drama film. He had previously revealed in an interaction that he was impressed with the storyline of the film and hence decided to take up The Matrix 4. He mentioned that the script is good and more attention should be given to it.

Keanu Reeves has been a part of The Matrix series ever since its inception in the year 1999. The plot of this film is based on the story of a hacker and how he gains knowledge about the reality of technology. The film has been written and directed by the Wachowski Brothers. The two sequels of the film, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, have been a massive hit amongst the audience and the newest addition is not expected to be any different.

