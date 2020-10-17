Thor: Love And Thunder's Working Title Makes Twitterati Delve Into Dissecting Its Meaning

Ahead of commencing its production, the working title of Chris Hemsworth's film Thor: Lover and Thunder has been revealed. The highly-anticipated Marvel film will go on floors in Australia from January 2021 and its working title is 'The Big Salad'. Thus, as always, ardent fans of the MCU delved into dissecting the working title to churn out some clues, if any.

Fans point out yet another 'Seinfeld' reference after the working title reveal

The editor-in-chief of The DisInsider, Skyler Shuler revealed that the upcoming Thor installment will be developed under 'The Big Salad' on his Twitter handle. Now, Thor: Love and Thunder's working title 'The Big Salad' has created quite a stir on social media, among MCU fans. Soon after the hilarious working title was revealed, Twitterati couldn't hold back but share their take about the same on the micro-blogging platform. While many humorously pointed out saying Thor took into consideration his mother Frigga's advice from MCU's last film Avengers: Endgame into consideration, others can not get over the fact that yet another Marvel film is being developed with a working title of a Seinfeld episode reference.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER's working title is THE BIG SALAD... 💀 pic.twitter.com/0v9JGMAagY — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) October 15, 2020

Soon after the tweet started doing rounds on the micro-blogging platform, fans shared their reaction on the same in the comment section of the tweet. While one user anticipated tweeting, "well, his mother encouraged the salad in Endgame. Maybe Thor is fit again?" another wrote, "Literally taking some mom's advice from Endgame". On the other hand, the majority of Twitterati pointed out Marvel's knack for using Seinfeld references as one user commented, "Jerry Seinfeld must be proud that all these Marvel movies are using Seinfeld references as working titles."

The Spider-Man and Thor working titles are Seinfeld references — Macabre Martinez 👀 (@TheMickeyM) October 15, 2020

Marvel’s working titles are always so funny 😂 — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) October 15, 2020

I'm getting tired of Seinfeld.

Come on, Marvel Studios. Give us some F.R.I.E.N.D.S references — Gena Honorio Rengifo (@GenaHonorio) October 16, 2020

I want Elaine & George's cameo in Thor 4 now — Vaibhav Gupta (@vabsgupta007) October 15, 2020

For the unversed, Seinfeld is a cult American sitcom which aired on NBC for almost a decade, from 1989 to 1998. The sitcom comprised a total of 180 episodes spanning nine seasons. Thor's working title 'The Big Salad' is the title of one of the Seinfeld episodes. However, it's not the first time that Marvel has drawn inspiration from the American sitcom and taken their episode's reference as the working title for their film. The working title of Marvel's Spider-Man 3 was also a Seinfeld episode title reference, Serenity Now.

