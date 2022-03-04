'Two Men At War': George Stephanopoulos To Produce Documentary On Putin And Zelenskyy

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos is reportedly all set to produce a documentary on Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's president Vladimir Putin. The countries have now entered the ninth day since Russia's President Putin declared a 'special military operation' in Eastern Ukraine which was followed by shelling in residential places of the country including the capital Kyiv. As the aggressions showed signs of only escalating further, the citizens were advised to evacuate or take shelter from the Russian attacks.

While Putin faces the fury of people across the globe for his actions, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy emerged as a hero for his country as he continues to fight for their freedom with grit. As the entire world has its eyes set on the two world leaders, Putin and Zelenskyy, the upcoming documentary will reportedly provide a detailed look at their careers.

Two Men At War: Documentary on Putin & Zelenskyy

As per The Hollywood Reporter, ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos Productions will produce the documentary titled Two Men At War depicting Putin and Zelenskyy's rise to power. The documentary will premiere on the Hulu platform on Sunday, March 6. The documentary will reportedly use real footages, ABC News teams on the ground along with interviews to give a detailed narration of the incidents that shaped the world leaders' careers.

As per the outlet, ABC News confirmed that the documentary will give a closer look at how both the men rose to power, 'the stark differences in their leadership' as well as the things in history that led to the moment when Russia decided to invade Ukraine. It is also set to feature interviews of notable people like Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, the former press secretary to President Zelenskyy named Luliia Mendel along with Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Moreover, chess legend and Human Rights Foundation Chairman Garry Kasparov's interview will also reportedly feature in the documentary.

Additionally, the documentary will also focus on the humanitarian crisis that the citizens of Ukraine are currently dealing with after having been forced to leave their homes.

IMAGE: AP