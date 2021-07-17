Two More 'Game Of Thrones' Animated Shows Announced By HBO Max

Good news awaits Game of Thrones fans, as streaming giant HBO Max is planning on developing two more animated Game of Thrones shows. Adding to the one previously announced show, now HBO will be developing three Game of Thrones animated shows. However the official announcement for these shows is still awaited.

Another Game of Thrones animated show in the works

The streaming service had announced the first animated project previously that was reportedly being produced in January. Based on a report by The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is currently working on at least two more potential shows based on the themes of Game of Thrones series. However, HBO has not announced the production of these two shows officially. As per the report, one of the three animated shows will be set in a territory that was not present in the original TV series.The name of the territory is the Golden Empire of Yi Ti or simply Yi Ti. It a region in the continent of Essos. In the new show, the Yi Ti society will be projected as one of the oldest and most advanced societies, the set of the region is inspired by Imperial China, just as the primary location of GoT, Westeros, was inspired by Medieval Europe.

Yi Ti's reference in Game Of Thrones

Yi Ti had only a brief reference in Game of Thrones, but other than Game of Thrones, the Yi Ti’s reference was given in HBO’s another series -- House of the Dragon, in which the Lord Corlys Velaryon the "Sea Snake" has famously sailed to Yi Ti.

In another update, HBO's show Flea Bottom, based on the life of the infamous King's Landing slum, which was reportedly under production is now halted and is not going ahead with its production. Reports suggest that it was in a nascent stage of production and HBO never officially confirmed it.The movie streamer is ramping up its adult animation genre, with 'Batman' the animated series getting a go head from its producers J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. Many other projects are being made currently under the banner of Warner Bros media.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.